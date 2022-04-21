ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Windhorst: Phoenix's Devin Booker (hamstring) could miss 2-to-3 weeks

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Brian Windhorst, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) has reportedly been diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Per ESPN, recovery timelines for...

www.numberfire.com

ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Ben Simmons News

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when it came to Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Sunday that Simmons won’t be available for Game 4, even though it looked like he was going to play. It would’ve been his first game since the 2020 playoffs after he didn’t play during the entire 2021 regular season.
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nets' Ben Simmons (back) ruled out for Monday contest

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out forward Ben Simmons (back) for Game 4 of their series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons was originally slated to make his season debut in Monday's game against the Celtics, but it appears now that he'll miss tomorrow's contest. It's unclear whether he suffered a setback or not, but it is now possible that he'll need to wait until next season to suit up for the Nets.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Miami on Sunday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin will suit up on Sunday evening despite his questionable tag with an ankle injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Martin to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
ATLANTA, GA
Boston

Celtics’ 3-0 series lead is more about Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown than Kevin Durant

"It's us against whoever else." Remember when this Celtics vs. Nets series was supposed to be a nail-biter?. ESPN, for example, released its first-round predictions a few days prior to Game 1. A majority of analysts and writers picked the Celtics … but just barely — 11 chose the Celtics, while 10 went with the Nets. By way of comparison, 21 out of 21 analysts picked the Grizzlies over the Timberwolves — a series which is now headed back to Memphis deadlocked at 2-2.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Frank Ntilikina (illness) questionable for Dallas in Monday's Game 5

Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina has yet to appear in this Western Conference Playoffs series due to a non-COVID illness. But now heading into Game 5, he is listed questionable to play. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Clint Capela (knee) active for Sunday's Game 4

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (knee) will play in Sunday's Game 4 contest against the Miami Heat. Capela will play in his first contest this postseason after Atlanta's center was forced to miss three games with a right knee hyperextension. In a tough spot against a Miami unit ranked second among playoff teams in defensive rating, our models project Capela to score 32.9 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury

According to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin left tonight’s game with an upper-body injury and will not return to the game (link). The injury happened early in the third period when Ovechkin found himself on a breakaway, but was tripped up by Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who reached his stick out to try to poke the puck away from Ovechkin, who crashed awkwardly into the boards, lead by his left arm and shoulder. The star winger was able to get up under his own power, but immediately left the ice and went to the dressing room, not returning.
HOCKEY
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (quad) available for Heat's Sunday Game 4 contest against Atlanta

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (quad) will play in Sunday's Game 4 contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Adebayo will be active for Miami's road opportunity to win Game 4 in Atlanta. In a a matchup against an Atlanta squad allowing 40.7 points in the paint this postseason, our models project Adebayo to score 34.5 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (hamstring) ruled out on Sunday

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's Game 4 contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Lowry will sit out after Miami's veteran point guard suffered a hamstring injury during Game 3's loss. In a matchup against an Atlanta team ranked tenth in defensive rating, Gabe Vincent should see more minutes on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA

