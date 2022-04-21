ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Black Mormons turn to TikTok to hold majority-white school accountable on race

By Angela Yang
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving grown up in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sebastian Stewart-Johnson went to Brigham Young University believing the environment would help cultivate his spirituality. Instead, the isolation he felt as a Black student on campus pushed him in the opposite direction. Attending a college with a...

Comments / 492

Edward Blancett
3d ago

Um Homosexuality is Not ok with the Church of Latter Day Saints. CRT is a Political Movement. If you don't feel comfortable with Majority White people, you may be the problem. Wish they'd interview Me

Reply(62)
208
Random Citizen
2d ago

sounds like they went there intentionally to to push their racism on white people and when they didn't get an apology for white people being white they got mad at them.

Reply(20)
160
Rene Patrick
3d ago

Why Tik Tok? The Chinese owned company?? China is a very inhumane country and this group chooses that vehicle to air their grievances. Message lost, as far as I am concerned

Reply(4)
85
Pyramid

Lavender Graduation celebrates LGBT students at BYU

It began to rain Saturday at the first-ever Lavender Graduation for Brigham Young University’s LGBT students, but most in attendance were used to proceeding in less than ideal conditions. Lavender Graduation ceremonies are conducted nationwide to honor LGBT students as a complement to the standard commencement ceremonies offered by...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Prodigal Press is pretty edgy for Provo

It's not surprising that outsiders looking in at BYU see a relatively homogeneous group of college students. This student led publication shows how that assumption is far from the truth.
PROVO, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
Provo, UT
Society
Provo, UT
Entertainment
Local
Utah Society
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Jesus Christ
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
#Black People#Black Mormons#Racism#Byu#The Black Student Union
CBS News

Inside the Latter-day Saints' Washington, D.C. temple

Its spires leap nearly 300 feet into the sky, and at their pinnacle, a two-ton, gold-covered angel issues a clarion call to the heavens. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Washington, D.C. Temple is clad in white Alabama marble, matching other monuments around the nation's capital. But for decades it has posed something of a mystery to the millions who stream by on D.C.'s Beltway, with some even comparing it to "The Land of Oz."
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
NBC News

NBC News

