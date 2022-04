Kansas City Royals’ right-hander Brady Singer hadn’t pitched in more than 10 days. Then he got hit by a batted ball in just his second appearance of the season. Singer retired the only two batters he faced in Friday night’s 4-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. He entered the game in the seventh inning and took over after Gabe Speier. It marked Singer’s first appearance since April 10.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO