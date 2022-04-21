Taco Bell's New Luggage Collection Is Fire - Literally

Muffins have gotten a bit of a bad rep for being the inferior version of cupcakes (even though the two are wildly different). But even if you are pro-frosting, you have to admit that muffins can still hold their own in the pastry world. They can take on a variety of flavors like blueberry and chocolate chip, and can be turned into a savory treat as well, all of which pair great with your morning coffee or tea. Muffins are also fairly easy to make, with some packaged mixes simply requiring the addition of milk or water before being thrown in the oven. However, if baking isn't quite your strong suit, you can turn to your local Costco to get your muffin fix without the fuss.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO