How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Volvo XC40 Cost?

Large SUVs are popular because of their size and versatility. They allow you to pack a fairly large family and all of their sports equipment and backpacks into one vehicle and hit the road. They can be great for towing moderately-sized equipment and toys, and they’re usually pretty stylish. Yet there’s a dark side to big SUVs, too (and not just their fuel economy). Large SUVs hit pedestrians when turning “often,” according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). That’s a pretty frightening fact.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO