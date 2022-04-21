ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Birkin Bangs are Back This Spring

By Elle Turner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We love a little beauty and fashion nostalgia and we especially love classic looks that have stood the test of time. That's why we're not surprised to see Birkin Bangs re-emerge as one of the prettiest beauty trends sweeping our social feeds for spring. Jane Birkin was the ultimate...

