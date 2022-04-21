ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

Remains found in Roanoke County identified as missing man

By Pat Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains found last week have been identified as those of a man reported missing...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Roanoke County, VA
City
Bent Mountain, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Virginia believed to be found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Wdbj
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy