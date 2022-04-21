ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Austin Utilities to start gas pipeline survey on Monday

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Minn. – Some Austin residents will be getting calls about their awareness and understanding of gas pipeline safety. Austin Utilities will start a telephone survey on Monday and says federal pipeline safety...

www.kimt.com

