Austin Utilities to start gas pipeline survey on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota County of Airports has given its “Project of the Year” award to the Rochester International Airport (RST). The first phase of RST’s $79.2 million Runway 2/20 project was completed in November 2021 and included the removal and crushing of over 63,000 square yards of concrete pavement, creation of a 40-inch-deep replacement pavement section with a drain tile network and base of nearly 100% recycled concrete, asphalt, and base materials from the previous runway, and installation of a drain tile network to remove subsurface water, which will prolong the life of the pavement.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO