ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Highly decorated detective was shot in Yonkers just before his retirement

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYICj_0fGDYf9g00

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — A Yonkers detective remained in critical condition Thursday, one day after he was shot and days before he was set to retire after 27 years as an officer, officials said.

Detective Brian Menton was shot in the abdomen, Police Commissioner John Mueller said. He lost a lot of blood and suffered damage to his stomach and intestines. Menton underwent emergency surgery.

“He didn’t stop doing his job until the very end,” Mueller said.

In his years as a cop, Menton was involved in hundreds of gun arrests, officials said. He’s an “absolutely incredible detective and “the real deal,” according to Mueller.

He was shot while working with members of the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, police said. An FBI agent fatally shot suspect Bryant Jackson after Menton was wounded. Officers took two other suspects into custody. They also recovered two illegal guns.

Back in 2020, Menton helped disarm an armed suspect in Getty Square, Mueller said. He did it without firing a shot.

“He’s the best cop I’ve ever seen as far as the work he’s done in trying to lower gun violence, I mean, just phenomenal work,” Mueller said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Who is David Bonola? Suspect in Queens mom’s duffel bag death

QUEENS (PIX11) — A handyman who’d had an on-and-off affair with a Queens mom allegedly stabbed her to death, put her body in a duffel bag and pulled it outside, police said Thursday. Police arrested David Bonola, 44, on charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly stabbed Orsolya Gaal, […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Arrest made in broad-daylight street shootout in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested one of the men who allegedly took part in a street shootout in Queens in broad daylight earlier this week. Jordan Stennett, 18, of Queens, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, six counts of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, the NYPD announced […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot another outside Queens bar, police say

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A man shot another during a dispute outside a bar in Queens overnight Saturday, according to police. The incident between the two men happened at around 4 a.m. outside a bar along Cypress Avenue near Decatur Street, authorities said. One of the men shot the other in the right leg before […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Yonkers, NY
Sports
PIX11

Man in critical condition after Queens shooting, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was seriously injured after being shot in Queens Sunday morning, police said. The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. along Hillside Avenue near 179th Place, according to authorities. The 35-year-old victim was shot in the neck and was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in […]
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mueller
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fbi#Gun Violence#Guns#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Man found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to ground by man and woman

A man in his 50s has been found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to the ground during an assault by a man and a woman on Saturday night.Thames Valley Police found the man with serious head injuries on Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, at around 11.30am, and the force launched a murder investigation.The man was allegedly assaulted outside shops on Underhill Circus at around 9.30pm, and his friends took him home but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s major crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy