There are more possible sandwich combinations than there is time in the world to enjoy them all. One might spend a lifetime eating them at a school desk at lunch, picnicking in the park or choosing sides in purported poultry wars without cracking even a sampling of all the available triple-decker, hoagie, bánh mì, pita, tea, torta and toast varieties. That unending landscape will expand even further on Tuesday, May 3 with the opening of Mission Sandwich Social in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO