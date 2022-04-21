Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

Oscar De La Hoya is being accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit.

It was filed this week by a former employee of his tequila brand Casa Mexico.

The woman alleges De La Hoya sexually harassed and assaulted her on two separate occasions in early 2020.

One alleged assault was while they were on a company trip in Mexico - and another was while they were at a small gathering at his house.

The former boxer denied the lawsuit allegations