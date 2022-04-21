Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Love; Marshall FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
