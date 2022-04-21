Mt. Pleasant PD still searching for missing teen

A man in his 50s has been found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to the ground during an assault by a man and a woman on Saturday night.Thames Valley Police found the man with serious head injuries on Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, at around 11.30am, and the force launched a murder investigation.The man was allegedly assaulted outside shops on Underhill Circus at around 9.30pm, and his friends took him home but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s major crime...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO