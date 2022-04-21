ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I caught my aunt’s killer by flirting with him on Facebook – now he’s banged up for life

By Ethan Singh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A GRIEVING niece caught her aunt's killer by flirting with him online on Facebook - and now he's locked up for life.

Lehanne Sergison, 51, turned Facebook detective to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering Christine Robinson, 59, in South Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DM1z_0fGDVM2q00
Lehanne Sergison made up a fake Facebook profile to snare her aunt's killer Credit: Mirrorpix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZXVZ_0fGDVM2q00
Andrew Ndlovu, who changed his name to Andrea Imbayarwo, was found guilty of raping and murdering Christine Robinson Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQctc_0fGDVM2q00
Christine Robinson was raped and murdered at her lodge in South Africa Credit: Facebook

And today Andrew Ndlovu, 32, was banged up for a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of killing the former schoolteacher at the beautiful Rra-Ditau safari lodge in July 2014.

The heartless thug even changed his name to Andrea Imbayarwo to try and dodge arrest.

Christine's stabbed body was found bundled inside a duvet in August 2014, with fistfuls of money she had withdrawn to pay staff, stolen.

In South Africa, local police were quick to pinpoint Imbayarwo, a gardener who had worked for Christine for two years, as a suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrfxT_0fGDVM2q00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMZvM_0fGDVM2q00

He vanished from his living quarters at the lodge on the night of the killing and was picked up on CCTV heading for the Zimbabwe border.

Police interest in the case waned as months passed, and, infuriated by a lack of help from the UK foreign office, Lehanne grew incensed that her aunt’s killer still walked free.

Lehanne, from Kent, posed as flirty alter-ego Missy Falcao to reel in Ndlovu with a honeytrap.

She began to slowly add his friends before finally plucking up the courage to message him directly and they exchanged hundreds of saucy late-night texts.

When Imbayarwo gradually revealed himself to be an electrician living alone in Johannesburg, Lehanne set up a date and tipped off detectives.

Unfortunately the sting was a bust as Imbayarwo failed to show, but he suddenly reappeared on social media again in February 2020.

Lehanne then posted his photo on Facebook in July 2020, telling followers: “Six years ago today this man raped and murdered my aunt Christine Robinson."

The post was shared 70,000 times and within hours Imbayarwo was tracked down to the grounds of his new employer before being arrested.

Christine was a keen traveller and spent time teaching English in abroad before making the retreat her home with ex-mechanic husband Daniel ‘Robbie’ Robinson, before he died in 2012.

Lehanne, paid tribute to her aunt saying: "Christine Robinson was a kind, funny and brave woman who evidently fought to her last breath for her life.

"She was the complete antithesis of Imbayarwo - a violent predator who brutally raped and murdered her simply because he could.

"Justice is hard to equate when someone is killed in such horrific circumstances.

"But we will take solace that Imbayarwo will not have the opportunity to hurt rape or kill again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csPuQ_0fGDVM2q00
The 125 acre lodge where Christine was raped and killed Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARmaT_0fGDVM2q00
Imbayarwo was arrested after his photo trended on social media Credit: Supplied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLGjc_0fGDVM2q00
He initially pleaded not guilty to the High Court but was found guilty

Imbayarwo pleaded not guilty at Polokwane High Court in South Africa, but Jiudge Mariette Louw-Carstens found him guilty.

Judge Louw-Carstens said his crimes were “heinous, brutal and shocking” and gave him two life sentences for murder and rape.

Lehanne was unable to attend the trial and sentencing because of health problems.

In a statement she said: "We all wanted to attend, to hear his reasoning, his excuses and to look him in the eye.

"He didn't even have the decency to plead guilty, his arrogance has been his downfall.

"He did not count on the kindness of the people of South Africa to be so alarmed by his crime they wanted to help and for police officers to help beyond their duties.

"I miss Chrissie every day and the joy she brought to everyone she met. For the past eight years there’s not been a day when I hadn’t thought about the injustice of her murder.

"The pain never subsided and only served to make me more determined to find the person responsible.

"Members of my family thought I was nuts and should let sleeping dogs lie – but there’s no way I could do that.

"Auntie Chrissie was a life force. She was one of those people who makes the world a better place.

"Her murder has taken 8 years of my life and it will continue. In this heinous crime, we all suffer the grief day after day.

"Christine was a much loved sister, aunt, step-mother and a dear friend to many people all over the world. Her life was taken by a vile, cowardly predator."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Robinson
BBC

Bradford quad bike death: Man jailed for life for murder

A man has been jailed for murdering a teenager after chasing and ramming a quad bike with his car. Rahees Mahmood, 18, died and a second man was seriously injured when Jordan Glover drove into the vehicle they were riding on in Bradford in June 2021. Bradford Crown Court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sentencing#Murder#Life Sentences#Cctv
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Putting 4-Year-Old Boy in Dryer and Turning It On

A Florida woman is in police custody after authorities claim she put a 4-year-old who was in her care into a dryer and turned it on. Per WFTV, 35-year-old Amber Chapman of Eustis, Florida was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday. She is charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated child abuse after the boy was taken to the emergency room in February with “grape-sized” bruising around his eyes, ears, cheeks, shoulder, stomach, and lower back.
EUSTIS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'I believed this doctor for my whole life': Minnie Driver, 52, admits it was a 'miracle' she fell pregnant with son Henry, 13, when she was 37 after being told she was 'barren' at the age of 18

Minnie Driver has detailed how a doctor told her she was 'barren' at the age of 18 before her 'miracle' pregnancy at the age of 37. The actress made an appearance on The Healthy Baby Show podcast, where she spoke about her pregnancy journey, including becoming a mother to her son Henry, 13, in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
401K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy