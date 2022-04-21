How you can participate in the Women's Education & Health Retreat | Great Day SA

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO