ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Britt, Brooks challenge Durant to debate in U.S. Senate race

By KIM CHANDLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidates Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks this week challenged GOP primary rival Mike Durant to debate them ahead of next month’s primary.

“I’ve agreed to multiple proposed debates between myself, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks. Congressman Brooks, to his credit, has also agreed. Why won’t Mr. Durant?” Britt wrote on Twitter this week.

Durant campaign adviser Scott Stone maintained Thursday afternoon that “Mike is not refusing to debate anyone.” In an email he added that “Mike is busy traveling the state, talking with voters building the wall, ensuring election integrity, and defending the 2nd Amendment. Like Coach Tuberville, Mike is focused on meeting with voters, not playing political games with career politicians.”

The GOP primary in the conservative state will likely decide who succeeds GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring. The three Republicans are considered frontrunners in next month’s GOP primary for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said the party offered to host a Senate debate as a resource to GOP voters and to the candidates ahead of the May 24 primary. He said they had floated several possible dates to the campaigns.

“Mo Brooks agreed to participate. Mike Durant could not work it out, and Katie Britt basically said if Mike Durant can’t make it, she was not interested,” Wahl said.

Wahl said it is “unlikely at this point” that the debate will happen.

Durant is a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident. Britt is Shelby’s former chief of staff and the former head of a state business group. Brooks represents Alabama’s 5th Congressional District after first being elected in 2010. Brooks, who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election win, was initially endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Trump rescinded the endorsement last month.

“There are multiple open-ended debate offers from groups throughout the state that are willing to be flexible to accommodate Mike Durant. If he actually was willing to debate, he would be willing to make one of those opportunities work,” Brooks campaign spokesman Will Hampson said Thursday.

The Britt campaign echoed that sentiment and a spokesman said that they are “100% in for a three-person debate.”

“No one knows what Mike Durant really believes, because he is hiding from debates, forums, the media, and questions from voters on the campaign trail ... The only logical conclusion is that the character Mike Durant plays on TV doesn’t match the person he is in real life,” Sean Ross wrote in an emailed statement.

It is not unusual for safe incumbents to refuse to debate, believing they have nothing to gain. but much to risk, by putting themselves on a debate stage. Shelby refused to debate a primary challenger in 2016, a decision Britt, as his then campaign spokeswoman, defended by saying Shelby had a record that was already well known to state voters. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in 2018 did not debate primary challengers or Democratic challenger Walt Maddox.

Steve Flowers, a political commentator, said this is different in that it is an open seat with no incumbent for the powerful office. He said Durant appears to be trying to “run out the clock” and run a race that depends mostly on television advertising.

“I call him a phantom candidate,” said Flowers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Maddox
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Challengers#U S Senate#Ap#Gop#Republicans#Alabama Republican Party
The Independent

Kid at Trump rally says on TV that he’s excited to see Joe Biden

A video of a kid at a Trump rally in North Carolina has gone viral after he said he was excited to “see Joe Biden” and quickly being corrected by his parents. Lawyer Ron Filipkowski shared the clip from the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), best known for its live streams of Trump events on its YouTube channel after its founding in 2015. The video, filmed ahead of the rally on Saturday, had received around 2.7 million views as of Wednesday morning. In the footage, the RSBN reporter asks the parents how excited they were when they found out...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

866K+
Followers
420K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy