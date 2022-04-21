ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

MICHELLE MARIE TIDWELL

Laclede Record
 3 days ago

Michelle Marie Tidwell, 46, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in her home. She is survived by her...

Laclede Record

The future of Laclede County history

Renewed interest from several past members along with some new faces that enjoy learning about Laclede County history has led to a reorganization of The Laclede County Historical Society after being inactive for years. The group met in March at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library to look at possibilities for organizing a new Laclede County historical group. The group discussed the potential of moving forward and using the library as the focal point for sharing and displaying the history of the county. Several members across the county with interest in history came together to discuss the potential. Another group that meets at the library with a common interest in the history of the county is the Laclede County Treasure Trackers, a metal detecting club with several members who have a lifetime of historical knowledge. David and Teresa Chuber, and Noah Smothers are metal detectors with a deep interest in history. The president of the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society, Bruce Owen, along with vice president Mike Boggs attended the meeting. Many of the historical artifacts the library has in possession revolve around the history of Route 66. Dan Slais, a retired park ranger for Bennett Spring State Park, geology teacher and author, has an extensive knowledge and interest in the history of the area. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon drops matches to New Covenant and Bolivar

According to head coach Ron Crowell, the Lebanon High School tennis team has been fighting hard but fell to New Covenant and Bolivar during matches this week. The ‘Jackets (4-9 overall) lost to New Covenant on Monday afternoon, 8-1. Lebanon got a No. 2 doubles win from Hayden Starnes and Dathon Durbin over Elijah Davis and Jackson O’Dell, 8-5. In their singles matches, LHS was swept with Devin Blackburn, Durbin, and Starnes all keeping their games relatively close, losing 8-4. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

