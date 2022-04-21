What Could the Eagles Offer for Deebo Samuel?

Like the Phillies' batting order so far this season, the Eagles have had a few hits and a few more swings and misses in the NFL Draft. They struck out on their first attempt, selecting University of Chicago halfback Jay Berwanger number one overall in the 1936 Draft at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. On paper, it seemed like a good pick. Berwanger won the inaugural Heisman Trophy a few months earlier. There was no NFL Combine in those days, but the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder reportedly ran a blazing, 5.0-second 40-yard dash at the U of C's Pro Day. That's glacial compared to the sub-4.4's run by today's draft prospects until you consider he was sprinting on a cinder track while wearing high-topped cleats that weighed about three pounds apiece. Berwanger was such an outstanding overall athlete that he barely missed qualifying for the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin in the decathlon.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO