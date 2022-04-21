ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

What Could the Eagles Offer for Deebo Samuel?

By Mike Gill
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A wild NFL offseason is about to get a little crazier as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, asked the team to trade him according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. The 49ers have used Samuel in a variety of ways, both running and catching the football, leading to 77 catches for...

973espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Zero QBs taken in top 10, Jameson Williams first receiver off the board

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially one week away and projections become reality. It has become increasingly difficult to project where the quarterbacks are going to go in this class and that has been the lynchpin for other decisions. If Carolina's leadership feels that they have to win now, it would stand to reason that their interest in Baker Mayfield -- rather than a rookie -- is genuine. Would Atlanta take a quarterback after bypassing on a stronger group last year? Is Seattle willing to begin a rebuild with 70-year old Pete Carroll as head coach? All of those questions and more are explored in today's thought exercise.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Steelers Sends Former Third Round Pick to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh seems to headed for a rebuild following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson all are off the table. Possibly Baker Mayfield? However we don’t think it’s very likely the Browns trade their old QB to another team in their division.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores wanted to draft 1 QB instead of Tua Tagovailoa

There have been several reports that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores never truly believed in Tua Tagovailoa, and the latest seemingly confirms that. Former WQAM radio host Orlando Alzugaray recently told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel to do some “digging” about which quarterback Flores wanted to draft instead of Tagovailoa in 2020. Kelly accepted the challenge, and he discussed his findings during an appearance on Alzugaray’s “Big O Radio Show” podcast this week. Kelly said that quarterback was Jordan Love.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Eagles mailbag: Why even bother moving JJAW to TE?

The Eagles are reporting for their voluntary offseason program in a couple days and the NFL Draft is right behind that. So we’re on the brink of another busy section of the NFL offseason. And you guys had plenty of questions. We got so many that we broke up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
97.3 ESPN

Extra Points: Eagles drafts have had mixed results

Like the Phillies' batting order so far this season, the Eagles have had a few hits and a few more swings and misses in the NFL Draft. They struck out on their first attempt, selecting University of Chicago halfback Jay Berwanger number one overall in the 1936 Draft at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. On paper, it seemed like a good pick. Berwanger won the inaugural Heisman Trophy a few months earlier. There was no NFL Combine in those days, but the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder reportedly ran a blazing, 5.0-second 40-yard dash at the U of C's Pro Day. That's glacial compared to the sub-4.4's run by today's draft prospects until you consider he was sprinting on a cinder track while wearing high-topped cleats that weighed about three pounds apiece. Berwanger was such an outstanding overall athlete that he barely missed qualifying for the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin in the decathlon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Ben Simmons News

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when it came to Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Sunday that Simmons won’t be available for Game 4, even though it looked like he was going to play. It would’ve been his first game since the 2020 playoffs after he didn’t play during the entire 2021 regular season.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Wheeling, dealing Eagles enter draft with 10 picks, 2 firsts

15, 18. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-9) LAST SEASON: First-year coach Nick Sirianni and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a wild-card berth, a year after a 4-11-1 season cost Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson his job. Hurts showed enough potential as the starter following the trade of Carson Wentz to earn another shot this season. Once Sirianni built an offense committed to the run to highlight Hurts’ abilities, the Eagles rolled in the second half. However, they were 1-8 against teams that finished with a winning record, including a playoff loss at Tampa Bay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy