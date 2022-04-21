Free reusable bags to be distributed at Jersey City business on May 3

Customers lined up to make their first legal purchases of marijuana as dispensaries across the state opened for business early Thursday morning. Charles Pfeiffer, of Scotch Plains, was glowing with excitement after making his legal purchase of recreational marijuana from Zen Leaf in Elizabeth this morning. On this historic day in New Jersey, Pfeiffer said he was "going to go open it and smoke it in about 20 minutes" when he got home.

