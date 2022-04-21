ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Free reusable bags to be distributed at Jersey City business on May 3

By Ron Zeitlinger
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jersey City Central Avenue Special Improvement District (CASID) has partnered with New Jersey Clean Communities (NJCC) and BagUpNJ to distribute reusable grocery bags to the community on May 3, one day before...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

NJ cannabis customers need cash to purchase marijuana

NEW JERSEY— Better have some cash to score a weed stash. New Jersey rolls out adult-use cannabis sales Thursday, but buyers will not yet be able to purchase products with a credit card since banks are federally regulated, according to a report by NJ.com. However, the House passed the SAFE Banking Act a year ago, which would […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Society
PIX11

How much marijuana can you legally purchase in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Marijuana sales start in New Jersey Thursday — perhaps a day later than most residents would have wanted. Only 13 locations were set to be opened. The dispensaries chosen were previously open to medical marijuana sales, and had enough stock to open their doors to recreational sales as well. So, now […]
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bag#Tote Bag#The Jersey#Njcc#Casid Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

Recreational marijuana sales now legal in New Jersey! How is the rollout going?

Customers lined up to make their first legal purchases of marijuana as dispensaries across the state opened for business early Thursday morning. Charles Pfeiffer, of Scotch Plains, was glowing with excitement after making his legal purchase of recreational marijuana from Zen Leaf in Elizabeth this morning. On this historic day in New Jersey, Pfeiffer said he was "going to go open it and smoke it in about 20 minutes" when he got home.
ELIZABETH, NJ
PIX11

Where can I buy marijuana in NJ when sales start Thursday?

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Customers in New Jersey interested in buying recreational marijuana will have their choice of just 13 dispensaries when legal sales begin on Thursday. Only New Jersey residents and visitors 21 or older will be eligible to purchase marijuana. Officials said the locations, which had been open to medical marijuana sales, had […]
POLITICS
PIX11

NY SNAP households to receive maximum food stamp benefits in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed on Thursday. All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April. That includes those already at the maximum level of benefits. According […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

13th N.J. recreational weed site delays sales again

The Curaleaf-owned facility in Edgewater Park did not open Friday as the state’s 13th facility to begin offering adult recreational cannabis for sale. A spokeswoman for the medical dispensary confirmed there remain issues to be resolved with the municipality before the store can open. “I apologize for the continued...
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. authorities sound alarm on pitfalls of recreational marijuana

CRANFORD, N.J. -- With recreational marijuana now being sold in New Jersey, authorities are once again sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of pot.CBS2's Meg Baker explains some of the pitfalls recreational marijuana users could face.New Jersey Poison Control is issuing a strong warning: if you have edibles at home, lock them up.For the fourth year in a row, the call center has gotten more calls about children who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles. More than 150 kids required treatment last year.Kevin Sabet from Safe Approaches to Marijuana says packaging is a problem."They're allowing these edibles, these lollipops, ice creams,...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
105K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy