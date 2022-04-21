ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka man sentenced to 49 months for 2021 shooting

By Michael Dakota
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man charged with aggravated battery and selling drugs will serve 49 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

In June of 2021 Irving Arambula-Valenzuela, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation.

On June 7, 2021 Valenzuela was taken into custody after a shooting in southeast Topeka.

