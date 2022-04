The Johnson City Press is taking questions by email to ask candidates on the May 3 primary ballot who are participating in a forum this newspaper is hosting on Thursday. Readers who have questions for Republican candidates for Washington County mayor, county clerk and sheriff should email them to Press News Editor Nathan Baker at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com. Baker is serving as moderator of the question-and-answer session, which will be held in the auditorium of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 29 DAYS AGO