San Francisco Restaurant Owner Raises Money for War Refugees From Tigray

Wildfires have been left burning unchecked in Siberia because the Russian miliary units that usually deal with them have been relocated to fight in Ukraine.Vast blazes have become an increasingly common occurrence in the region from spring to autumn.Because they release huge quantities of carbon dioxide into the Arctic atmosphere, they are a major cause of climate change concern. Scientists have repeatedly said they need putting out as soon as possible. But this year several of the fires are said to have been left burning because many of the military units which are responsible for tackling them have been...

EUROPE ・ 21 HOURS AGO