San Francisco Restaurant Owner Raises Money for War Refugees From Tigray

By Paolo Bicchieri
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn and raised in San Francisco’s Fillmore District, Mellay Menelik moved to her parents’ birth country of Ethiopia in summer 2019 to open a second location of their family’s SoMa restaurant Moya and start a farm. Now, at 34, she says living in Ethiopia was more challenging than she ever could...

CBS San Francisco

White House Rolls Out ‘Uniting For Ukraine’ Effort To Bring Refugees To U.S.

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, neighborhoods, and country since the Russian invasion began. Now the Biden administration has finally unveiled its new program to welcome refugees to the United States. This is a remarkable and welcome change for many families in the Bay Area who have been desperately waiting to receive their Ukrainian relatives but found the door to the U.S. sealed tight with red tape. The initiative is called “Uniting for Ukraine.” President Joe Biden announced the program early Thursday morning from the White House. Reaction from Bay...
Neighbors Rally To Keep San Francisco YoYo’s Restaurant Open

By Reed Cowan, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) –- KPIX 5 viewers are the reason our follow up story about a restaurant in jeopardy is up and running. We first told you the story of Joseph and Lydia at a mom and pop eatery called YOYO’s on Pacific. Their landlord had sent them a letter for more money. For Joseph and Lydia, it was too much, having survived the pandemic. Lydia told us she may have to close her doors. Fast forward three days later, and KPIX viewers came forward to save YOYO’s. “We love them. They are a part of this...
Years In The Making; Battery Bluff Opens In The Presidio of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It was only fitting on Earth Day for Presidio of San Francisco park officials to unveil the Bay Area’s newest open space — six acres of grass, trees and pathways called Battery Bluff with spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge. The park sits atop a tunnel over Doyle Drive — a busy thoroughfare connecting the bridge and San Francisco’s Marin District — and has been in the works for years. Among those taking in the views Friday was Jen Lashua, who lives nearby. “I think it’s fantastic,” she told KPIX. “I think it’s beautiful...
Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
Russian TV Is Musing About Nuking New York City

Russia successfully tested a RS-28 Sarmat “Satan II” ICBM this week, a missile capable of nuking targets across the entire planet. After the launch, Russian pundits got on TV and openly mused about using the missile to wipe out New York City, England, and other Western targets. “If...
Siberian wildfires burning unchecked because Russian military units which usually fight them are at war

Wildfires have been left burning unchecked in Siberia because the Russian miliary units that usually deal with them have been relocated to fight in Ukraine.Vast blazes have become an increasingly common occurrence in the region from spring to autumn.Because they release huge quantities of carbon dioxide into the Arctic atmosphere, they are a major cause of climate change concern. Scientists have repeatedly said they need putting out as soon as possible. But this year several of the fires are said to have been left burning because many of the military units which are responsible for tackling them have been...
Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/WikiCommons) There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.
California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
