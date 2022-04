Entering his third draft as Jets general manager, Joe Douglas' overall vision for Gang Green will begin to take shape in 2022. With the Jets holding a top-five draft pick for the fourth time in five years, the 2022 NFL Draft is a pivotal one for Douglas as the pressure to improve begins to mount. Equipped with four draft picks within the top 40, there's ample opportunity to provide supporting talent for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, whose own development may coincide with the advancement of Douglas' plan.

