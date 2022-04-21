ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

A 24-year-old convicted felon, gang member allegedly sped away from deputies and carjacked a female driver in Immokalee.

 3 days ago
The man identified as Fritz Gerald Senatus reportedly led deputies down a 25-mile chase around 11 pm Wednesday. Senatus reportedly came to an abrupt stop near State Road 82 and Corkscrew Road.

According to the report, deputies, with their guns drawn, ordered Senatus to stop and he would not; he then allegedly forced his way into a silver Hyundai that was in his path. The female of the vehicle was pushed into the passenger seat and Senatus fled down Corkscrew Road and eventually made it into Lee County while deputies followed behind.

CCSO then deployed stop sticks to slow the Hyundai down and Senatus stopped the vehicle and attempted to get into another vehicle that was nearby but he was unsuccessful.

Senatus was then taken into custody by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and faces carjacking, kidnapping, fleeing eluding, and resisting arrest charges.


“We are thankful that the victim was not physically harmed and that this fleeing felon was apprehended before he could victimize additional innocent motorists. The fact that this pursuit spanned two counties also demonstrates the strong working relationships we have with our fellow law enforcement partners.”
Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

LEE COUNTY, FL
