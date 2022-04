For more than 41 years, Jeannette Askins has invested her whole heart into her students, attending their extracurricular activities, tutoring those who needed extra help, and even serving as a lifelong mentor. She understood the importance of serving her students both inside and outside of the classroom. Her extraordinary dedication to them is being celebrated through her induction into the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s Educator Hall of Fame.

