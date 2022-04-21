ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Australian garment brand is now available in Texas | Great Day SA

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Australian underwear brand is...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Poteet Strawberry Festival big money maker for local berry growers

POTEET, Texas — After two years of cancelled or adjusted celebrations, the Poteet Strawberry Festival is back in its full glory for the 75th year. The festival's primary purpose is to promote the city's premier strawberries, making for delicious treats and generating cash flow for the farmers growing them.
POTEET, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
KENS 5

Does San Antonio deserve more pro sports? | Commentary

TEXAS, USA — I’ve always heard that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will never allow an expansion NFL franchise to establish in San Antonio. And supposedly, the reason is that he knows Cowboys fandom extends the length of the Interstate 35 corridor from the Metroplex through Waco, Austin, San Antonio and all the way into Mexico.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy