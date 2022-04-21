County, city adopt 3-year dispatch agreement

BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche and Butte County have recently approved a three-year agreement for dispatch services. The city of Belle Fourche has contracted with Butte County to provide dispatch operations since 2007. The new agreement is slated to span from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31,...
A settlement agreement with Salina Media Connection, bonds, and a proposed Rural Housing Incentive District resolution are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West...
Make a difference in your community and help the environment at the same time – join the Adopt-A-Highway program in Kansas. Litter is unsightly and unsafe, and it has a negative impact on both residents and visitors to Kansas. But every section of highway right of way cleaned by participating groups adds up to many miles of nice-looking roadsides for everyone to enjoy. This helps to raise awareness on the negative effects of pollution and the positive aspects of a clean community.
BELLE FOURCHE –– Since Butte County began selling tax certificates in 2018, the county has recouped $599,774.29 worth of overdue property taxes, over half of which resulted from certificate sales. Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt spoke to the commission during its Tuesday meeting, highlighting the county’s successes....
MINATARE, Neb. -- Several people are without power in the Nebraska Panhandle as high winds and fires are creating dangerous conditions in Scotts Bluff County. According to NPPD, just over 3,300 people were without power by 11:00 p.m. MT. The entire western half of Nebraska remains in a high wind...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls VA Medical Center is trying to move forward after the director of the medical center was removed and reassigned. The change comes after veterans and workers at the VA complained about care and working conditions. Lisa J. Simoneau was appointed Medical Center Director in Sioux Falls in […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is Earth Day, a day set aside to bring awareness to keeping our environment clean. On Monday, the city of Sioux Falls will begin its annual cleanup in a couple of neighborhoods with Project Nice and Keep, and as we found out a lot of people are getting ready.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting for the South Dakota Primary election began on Friday. This weekend, there will be multiple drive-thru petition signing events to get recreational marijuana on the ballot. Four will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. They are in Sioux Falls, Rapid City,...
STURGIS — A hearing date and alternative date have been set in the civil lawsuit brought to determine the legality of employing a city manager by the city of Sturgis. On Friday, Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin Krull set May 20 as the date to hear the many motions filed in the case and May 24 as an alternative date.
Since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program began in Wyoming at the end of April 2021, it has dolled out over $30 million, mostly to landlords, to help people struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ERAP also includes letters of intent (LOI), started by the Department of...
DEADWOOD — Paid parking for the Sherman Street lot is just around the corner, but the city of Deadwood plans to designate up to 15 spots here for individuals wishing to park and use the Mickelson Trail. And parkers, beware -- a stiff fine is in order for those who violate the honors system free pass.
DEADWOOD — Those wishing to eat at a food truck in Deadwood may soon be in luck, as Monday, the Deadwood City Commission passed first reading of an ordinance that makes way for a mobile food and beverage vending permit. “Since COVID hit, I think, everybody that’s in this...
It's been five years since the news of a new airport would be coming to the Rexburg Area. In the five years since the city of Rexburg has been conducting a study to assess just how feasible is the possibility of building the new airport. Now that study is complete. Keith Davidson the City of Rexburg Public Works Director says "so right now, we're just waiting for their, (the Federal Aviation Administration), review of the document. And if they approve the new or the alternate site for the airport, then the next step would be going through an environmental evaluation of that site."
SOUTH DAKOTA — The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, which serves Sioux Falls and other population centers in eastern South Dakota, has received a record amount of federal funding at just the right time to accommodate surging populations and drought conditions. The new money will move the original...
