Durst scores $100M loan for 825 Third

By Gabriel Poblete
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Durst Organization received a nine-figure infusion at 825 Third Avenue. JPMorgan Chase provided a $100 million loan at the 40-story office building in Midtown East, , according to property records released last week. The loan is for three years. Lucas Durst, Jonathan Durst’s son and an associate with...

