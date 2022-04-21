ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Look: Epic Ohio State Marching Band Video Going Viral

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ohio State University boasts one of the top marching bands in the country. The Pride of the Buckeyes is well known for its sonic quality, but also its unique flare. On Wednesday, the marching band’s...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#Buckeyes#Cararodalton#The Ohio State University#Tbdbitl#Osumb
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State lands West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil

Ohio State has bolstered its backcourt with the addition of West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil. A three-year player who started the last two seasons for the Mountaineers, the 6-3, 205-pound McNeil averaged 12.2 points per game in each of the last two seasons. He joins the Buckeyes with one year of eligibility remaining. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Loving Message From Brian Bosworth

Oklahoma football legend Brian Bosworth is clearly excited about the future of the Sooner program under new head coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma hosted its annual spring game on Saturday, and a record 75,360 fans packed Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to catch the intrasquad showcase. Add in Baker Mayfield’s statue unveiling and former OU coach Barry Switzer announcing a new NIL collective and it was definitely a good weekend for the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Dillon Gabriel Has Message For Fans After Spring Game

Fans packed Memorial Stadium to witness Oklahoma’s annual spring game on Saturday. The Sooners reported 75,360 people at the exhibition, marking the nation’s highest spring game attendance this year. Saturday’s showcase delivered the unofficial team debut of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who got his first exposure to his new school’s passionate fan base.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State forward returning for seventh college basketball season

Seth Towns is going to be the veteran player in the B1G next season. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Towns will be returning to Ohio State for his seventh season of college basketball. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to the recovery process after undergoing back surgery in the summer months.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Ohio State Player Reportedly Returning For 7th Season

Ohio State’s backcourt won’t have to worry about a lack of experience next season. On Friday, it was announced that Seth Towns is returning to the Buckeyes for his seventh season of college basketball. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch was first to report that Towns is returning...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Dual-sport Michigan player takes it to Ohio State — again

Beating Ohio State once in football is cool, but you know what else is cool? Beating the Buckeyes a few more times — you know, for good measure. Michigan baseball is looking to complete a three-game series sweep against arch-rival OSU, and one Wolverine has had a chance to be a part of both the football and baseball rivalry. Joey Velazquez is a linebacker on the gridiron (but mostly got his run on special teams this past season), but he’s also a bench player on the diamond. As the maize and blue found themselves tied in the seventh inning, Velazquez came up to bat and drove in the leading run.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Spring Game Crowd

Sooners fans packed the house for Oklahoma’s Crimson and Cream spring game. According to the school, over 75,000 were in attendance, prompting a reaction from former OU star running back DeMarco Murray. “WOW!!!!!” Murray tweeted in all-caps. “BEST FANS IN THE NATION!!!!!”. Over 250 former players returned...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
477K+
Followers
58K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy