Florida man dies saving 9 children from capsized boat

By Zachary Winiecki
 3 days ago

PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old Florida man died after trying to rescue people from a boat that capsized in Palm Beach, according to officials.

The Riviera Beach Police Department said a boat carrying nine children and three adults started sinking on the south side of the Palm Beach Inlet Saturday afternoon.

Florida dentist charged with fatal hit on law professor

WPBF reported Bob Dykes jumped from his boat in an attempt to save those aboard the sinking vessel. The news outlet said Dyke was able to get all the children, but the current was too strong for him to rescue the adults.

According to WPBF, Dyke died as he was going back to his boat.

“He died … basically in the arms of his friend,” Katya Hutton, Dykes’ partner told WPBF.

All 12 people on the capsized boat were saved and taken to a nearby marina for further evaluation. WPBF reported they were all in good health.

The cause of the boat capsizing was not released by law enforcement.

tonguepunchmyfartbox
3d ago

His family should get the top civilian medal for bravery in his name and the state should cover all funeral arrangements. That was a true act of bravery and a hero.

Zoya Lis
3d ago

NINE KIDS??!! His wings were earned the second he dove into the water. What a beautiful tragedy. My heart breaks for the friend that held him as he slipped away. 💔💔💔

Leo Varas
3d ago

He gave up his life to save others. A true hero, indeed. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased 🙏

