Florida man dies saving 9 children from capsized boat

PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old Florida man died after trying to rescue people from a boat that capsized in Palm Beach, according to officials.

The Riviera Beach Police Department said a boat carrying nine children and three adults started sinking on the south side of the Palm Beach Inlet Saturday afternoon.

WPBF reported Bob Dykes jumped from his boat in an attempt to save those aboard the sinking vessel. The news outlet said Dyke was able to get all the children, but the current was too strong for him to rescue the adults.

According to WPBF, Dyke died as he was going back to his boat.

“He died … basically in the arms of his friend,” Katya Hutton, Dykes’ partner told WPBF.

All 12 people on the capsized boat were saved and taken to a nearby marina for further evaluation. WPBF reported they were all in good health.

The cause of the boat capsizing was not released by law enforcement.

