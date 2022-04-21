ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Oleksandr Usyk stripped of Crimean honours after enrolling in Ukrainian army to fight against Russian invasion

By John Hutchinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzuAg_0fGDSeur00

OLEKSANDR USYK has been STRIPPED of his honours with Crimea after joining up with the Ukraine army to fight the Russian invasion.

Usyk put his boxing career on hold just months after sensationally beating Anthony Joshua to become unified heavyweight champ to join the war effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MglW_0fGDSeur00
Oleksandr Usyk, second right, has had his honours stripped from him by the Crimean Parliament Credit: Instagram @andrii_nebytov

The Ukrainian was born in in the Crimean city of Simferopol but is now based in Kyiv with his family.

But his actions have not gone down well with Chairman of the Crimean Parliament Vladimir Konstantinov.

As reported by RIA, he said: “These are [people] who arranged and welcomed the water and energy blockade of Crimea, who question the fairness and legitimacy of our return to Russia, who stained themselves with Russophobia.

"Such people are not worthy of a good memory."

Since 2014 Crimea has been part of the Russian Federation.

Boxing legends Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, as well as former world champ Vasiliy Lomachenko, all joined the Ukrainian war effort to battle the Russians.

Usyk has since left the frontline to get back into training for a rematch against Joshua.

Negotiations resumed after Usyk was given permission to leave his homeland and both sides have come to a suitable agreement for the tussle.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn said: “The fight’s all done, it’s all agreed.

“It’s 100 per cent Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk the rematch.

“We’re finalising the location at the moment, his team are in London this week so we’re gonna sit down with them.

“I think in two weeks time we’ll finalise the date. It will be July.

“And hopefully AJ can become a three-time heavyweight world champion.”

Joshua, 32, was turned over by the slick southpaw in their Tottenham tussle last September and lost his grip on the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

But Usyk's preparations for their rematch will be clouded by the ongoing Russian invasion of his homeland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmcLR_0fGDSeur00
Usyk kept his fans updated about his efforts with the Ukrainian army Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HTPN_0fGDSeur00
Usyk is the unified heavyweight world champion after beating Anthony Joshua Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Vladimir Konstantinov
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimean#Boxing#Combat#Ukrainian#Oleksandr#The Crimean Parliament#Ria#Russians
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Our leaders are lying about Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and it's insulting

When the Russian military invaded Ukraine last month, the most highly credentialed people in the world seemed stunned by it and that was not very reassuring to the rest of us. "It was a shock to many of the leading experts and policymakers in the United States, Europe and even Ukraine," explained a fellow expert and policymaker at the Atlantic Council. "The head of German intelligence was so caught off guard that he was still in Kyiv and had to be evacuated."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
401K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy