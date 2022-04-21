ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Will Be Held in New Jersey

By Tomás Mier
The Moon Person is flying to Jersey. On Thursday, MTV announced that their annual Video Music Awards will take place on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey , where the awards show was held in 2019.

Last year, the VMAs took place in Brooklyn, New York, in front of a live audience after hosting the awards show — without anyone in attendance — in 2020 at different places in New York City, due to the pandemic.

Last year’s awards show saw Justin Bieber arrive with the most nominations. BTS, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo took home the most trophies, with three each. The show also featured performances from Foo Fighters, Camila Cabello, and Ed Sheeran.

Lil Nas X took home the Video of the Year Award for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” while Justin Bieber won the Artist of the Year Award.

The 2019 awards show — which was held in New Jersey — saw a live performance from Taylor Swift, following the release of her album Lover . Her visual for “You Need to Calm Down” won Video of the Year.

