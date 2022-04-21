ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

County officials to meet with Darien Town Board over what they see as a Medicaid tax 'misunderstanding'

By Mike Pettinella
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Genesee County Manager Matt Landers and Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein are prepared to meet with the Darien Town Board over what they say is a “misunderstanding” about the practice of including the Medicaid portion of the tax rate on the annual county tax bill.

The situation was brought to the legislature’s attention via a letter dated April 7 from the Darien Town Board on behalf of a longtime Darien Center resident who objected to having to pay $2.90 per thousand of his assessed property value toward the county’s state-mandated Medicaid costs.

