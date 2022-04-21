Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls reporting multiple gunshots were heard on Gardenia Road between East Briggsmore and East Granger avenues.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man in his vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Despite attempting life-saving measures, the victim later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said detectives haven’t identified a suspect and are currently investigating the shooting.

DoorDash released a statement to FOX40 on Thursday regarding Satavu’s death.

We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to Mr. Satavu’s loves one during this unimaginably difficult time. We have reached out to Mr. Satavu’s family to extend our condolences and will support them in any way we can. We have also contacted law enforcement to assist the investigation and hope whoever committed this horrific crime is held accountable. DoorDash

For anyone with information regarding this shooting, police ask to contact Detective Ridenour at 209-495-9844 or via email at ridenourDM@modestopd.com .

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 to remain anonymous.

