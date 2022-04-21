ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Winemaker Featured in Documentary Film

By Camille DeVaul
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zedc9_0fGDQlAM00

‘Tom Myers: Made in Paso’ will debut at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on April 27

PASO ROBLES — Castoro Cellars winemaker Tom Myers will be featured in the film “Tom Myers: Made in Paso,” premiering at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on April 27.

The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County is dedicated to archiving wine history within the county. Myers’s documentary film is the second of theirs to debut. The film documents four decades of his winemaking career and his commitment to the craft, contributions to the region’s wine industry, and the people he’s worked with.

“I was compelled to showcase Tom Myers in our second documentary film for a host of reasons,” said Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County Director Libbie Agran.

It took Agran and her team nearly one year to make the film. It was made two years ago and is now ready for its grand debut at the film festival.

“When I started the Wine History Project in 2015, I worked with over 30 winemakers and growers during a two-year period to determine and select the men and women who shaped the history of wine in San Luis Obispo County over the last 250 years,” Agran added. “Tom Myers was constantly referenced by his peers as the man who knew more both intuitively and academically about winemaking.”

Notable figures in the local wine industry like Steve Peck of J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines, John Munch, and Gary Eberle discuss their experiences with Myers and his contributions to the industry.

Myers, a very humble man, wasn’t sure he wanted to do the film at first. But after seeing Agran’s approach to researching and archiving the history of the area, he decided to participate.

“I do feel like I have contributed to this field and this area,” he said. “I didn’t want my history to be completely forgotten. I like being a part of the record. I’m one of many — somebody is going to have to write the history of this area.”

Myers came to Paso Robles after receiving his Mas­ter’s in food sci­ence with an enology/​viticulture focus from UC Davis. In 1978, he joined Estrella Vineyards as their assistant winemaker. At the time, Myers says he could count all the Paso Robles wineries on one hand.

Some would say Myers not only witnessed but contributed to Paso Robles transformation into wine country.

“I’ve been fortunate to witness almost the entire transition, and I found it nothing short of remarkable,” he said. “It’s so many people who have contributed to the success of this area and the recognition that it gets now.”

Originally from the Midwest, Myers did not grow up in a winemaking family nor did he have interest in the craft. However, he did have an affinity for science and chemistry. After slowly being introduced to wine, Myers began making his own at home — soon realizing the science behind the nearly ancient drink. And that was the start of a four-decade career in winemaking.

Myers is notable for creating approachable wine that even the most experienced wine drinkers enjoy.

“I’ve always prided myself in wanting to make really good sound, authentic wines but wines that are affordable,” he said. “That is something I hold very dear.”

“Tom Myers: Made in Paso” will premiere at the SLO Film Festival on April 27, 12 p.m. at the Palm Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo. General admission is $15, student/Film Society $12 per ticket, and seating is limited. Tickets are available for advance purchase at slofilmfest.org/events/next-in-line-underdogs-tom-myers-made-in-paso.

Film directors are Libbie Agran and Tim Clott; writer is Tim Clott; producer is Libbe Agran; executive producer is Noel Resnick; and production was done by Partners2Media.

For more information, visit WineHistoryProject.org or call (310) 903-6326.

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Gilroy Garlic Festival says farewell to its large event

GILROY, Calif. — The popular Gilroy Garlic Festival and gourmet alley, which attracted tens of thousands of garlic lovers and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, is being canceled indefinitely. “Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of...
GILROY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Restaurant owners in Indio tells us their experience with festivalgoers and how they impacted their business

As the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival comes to a close, local restaurant owners in Indio are still hard at work. David Vasquez, manager, of Sayulita Tap Room tells News Channel 3, "Honestly, we're actually excited that we have a lot of people in just for Coachella. Coachella is bringing us a lot business." The post Restaurant owners in Indio tells us their experience with festivalgoers and how they impacted their business appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 04/11-04/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. April 11, 2022. 18:06— Roger Anthony...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#Winemakers#History Of Wine#Castoro Cellars#Wines
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Library Partners with State Parks!

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is pleased to partner with the California State Library in offering library patrons free vehicle day-use passes to over 200 participating state park units operated by the California State Park. The Parks Pass is available for Paso Robles City Library cardholders...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Ry California Beardsley 1977-2022

Ry California Beardsley, 44, left us all too soon as he slept in the early hours of Sunday morning, March 27, following a beautiful long Saturday with his loving wife and their four young children, ages eight through fourteen. Ry was born in San Luis Obispo and attended San Luis...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Recreation Services Offers Activities for All Ages this Spring

PASO ROBLES — A wide variety of activities are available for community members of all ages through Paso Robles Recreation Services during the months of April and May. Several spring break camps will be happening April 18-22, including Youth Evolution Basketball and Soccer Academies and a Pop! Burst! Bang! Blast & Sizzle! STEM camp from Science-Dipity. Camp locations, times and prices vary by activity. Youth Scholarships and sibling discounts are available for all spring break programs.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy