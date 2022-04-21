ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Reed City Man Injured, Fife Lake Woman Cited in Cadillac Car Crash

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
A 31-year-old Fife Lake woman was cited Thursday following a car crash in Cadillac that sent a 25-year-old Reed City man to the hospital.

The Cadillac Police Department says the woman was driving south in the inside lane on Mitchell Street when another car pulled out of the Big Boy parking lot near Pearl Street.

The woman then swerved into the outside lane to avoid the car and hit a pickup truck driven by the Reed City man, causing the truck to go onto the sidewalk, spin sideways and hit a nearby power pole.

Police say the man has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the woman has been cited with failure to yield right of way.

