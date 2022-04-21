ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Former Nebraska Sen. Nelson backs Pansing Brooks for House

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson has endorsed state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in her campaign for the state’s 1st...

North Platte Post

House leaders call on Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry to resign

OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Friday faced growing pressure from congressional leaders and Nebraska’s GOP governor to resign after a California jury found him guilty of lying to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 campaign donation from a Nigerian billionaire. House Speaker Nancy...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Former US Rep. Brad Ashford of Nebraska dead at 72

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat who served one term representing Nebraska's Omaha-centered district, has died. He was 72. Ashford's family says he died Tuesday, two months after he revealed he was undergoing treatment for brain cancer. Ashford was a state senator from Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
