Why Such Hostility Between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has reportedly told the San Francisco 49ers not to offer him a new contract and trade him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and mentioned that he doesn’t believe Samuel is doing this for monetary purposes. It seems as though Samuel had a falling out with the organization. This news comes after a career year for Samuel, where he ended the season as the second-ranked fantasy football wide receiver with 262.0 points. If San Francisco chooses to fulfill his trade request, many teams throughout the league are in the market for the first-team All-Pro.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO