Why Such Hostility Between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers?
On Thursday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington are surprised by how the drama between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers escalated so quickly. LaVar wonders if this is a "break up to make up" situation and Jonas shares his theory as to what might have gone wrong during negotiations.
Jonas Knox: "I think somewhere along the lines of communication early on, the Niners alluded to the fact that Deebo's only this valuable in their offense. He's not this valuable anywhere else, and I think Deebo Samuel got pissy about it. He took offense to it and is probably thinking you know what, you don't think I can be a receiver like some of these other guys, strictly a receiver. Trade me somewhere and I'll prove you wrong."
