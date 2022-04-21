ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers To Hold Several Earth Day Events In Pittsburgh District

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covers 26,000 square miles of land over six different U.S. states within the Pittsburgh District…and many of those miles are getting cleaned up for a big day. That day is Earth Day–April 22–and the...

beavercountyradio.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Tree giveaway in Jeannette is one of many local Earth Day observances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a tree giveaway happening in Westmoreland County this Earth Day.In Jeannette, West Penn Power's Green Team is handing out 300 dogwood saplings to anyone who wants to do a little landscaping in their yard. The giveaway is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jeannette Greenspaces Community Garden on Clay Avenue and Seventh Street. For more information, click here.The Green Team will also plant 300 trees at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Armstrong County. They will plant a variety from eastern red cedar to crab apple and more. Earth Day is widely recognized as...
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Italian Sons And Daughters Of American pushing Gainey Administration to uncover Columbus statue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a new effort underway to uncover the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park. The Italian Sons and Daughters of America are pushing the new Ed Gainey Administration to block the removal of the 50-foot statue and uncover it. In the fall of 2020, the Pittsburgh Art Commission voted to uproot the statue with former Mayor Bill Peduto approving of the decision."We can use it as a teaching moment, you can do so many good things with this in Schenley Park, to have this magnificent statue wrapped up in plastic is just disgraceful," one said.The judge asked the organization and city leaders to submit settlement proposals in hopes that the two sides can reach a compromise.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#The U S Army#Beaver County Radio#Usace
explore venango

PennDOT Recognizes Longtime Roadside Cleanup Volunteers

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – In connection with Earth Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) northwest region is recognizing groups that have participated in the Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program for more than 25 years. District 1, which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren Counties, has 127...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bill aims to create top-tier urban search and rescue team in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two lawmakers are saying the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Frick Park in January reaffirmed why western Pennsylvania needs a top-tier urban search and rescue team. Thursday, they introduced legislation with the goal of making that happen.Pittsburgh's assistant fire chief says they called in the state's only urban search and rescue team to help with search efforts when the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in Frick Park in January. However, since it's based in Philadelphia, he says his team had to wait hours for them to get there. That's why he says passing this legislation is so important...
PITTSBURGH, PA

