Scattered showers and thunderstorms today

KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered storms will be possible along a...

www.ky3.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers & Windy

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)–The calendar may say spring, but this weather will have you reliving winter, whether you wanted to or not. We can thank a few clipper systems that will pull down cold Canadian air over Maryland. Scattered showers arrive Saturday afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible as this wet weather tracks through. Far Western Maryland will see off and on snow showers for much of the weekend and that will lead to totals between 6 to 8 inches. Once we’re done with the rain in the Baltimore area, we have to deal with a dramatic drop...
BALTIMORE, MD
KYTV

PHOTOS: Severe storms lead to flooding around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms Thursday afternoon led to significant flooding for many communities around the Ozarks. Some of the hardest-hit areas received between 3-6 inches of rain from Thursday’s storms. For several counties, the storms were also tornado-warned or led to hail. Dan Robson Jr. from Bolivar:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bolivar among hardest hit areas from Thursday’s tornado-warned storms

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms blasted through the heart of Polk County on Thursday. Several neighborhoods in Bolivar noticed hail, flooding and heavy winds for several hours Thursday afternoon. Much of Polk County was also under a tornado warning from 5-6:30 p.m., a time period during which much of the hail and flooding occurred.
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tornado warnings have expired for several southwest Missouri counties. A tornado warning was issued for the following counties from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday :. Dallas, MO. Laclede, MO. Webster, MO. Wright, MO. A tornado warning was also previously issued for the following counties from 4:50...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Heavy rainfall expected through early Monday morning

Lots of practice leads Marshfield High School Band to Carnegie Hall. Locks, lights and landscaping: Republic police remind residents of home safety. Inmate work crew lends a hand on Creekside Community Center project in Harrison, Ark. Noah Tucker reports.
REPUBLIC, MO
