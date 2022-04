The former financial secretary-treasurer of the United Auto Workers Local 412 has pled guilty to embezzling $2.2 million in union funds, and to money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. Timothy Edmunds, 54, of South Lyon, entered a guilty plea for the crimes Friday, March 25, 2022. Between...

SOUTH LYON, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO