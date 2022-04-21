ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Ramp concerns postpone new launch ribbon cutting

 2 days ago
Gov. Ivey was scheduled to visit on April 28 for ceremony. Orange Beach, AL – (OBA) – The Launch at ICW in...

WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County officials hope for quick fix to boat ramps at The Launch at ICW

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - After viewers pointed out problems with the boat ramps at The Launch at ICW, FOX10 News investigated the claims. What we found was all six ramps have a slight tilt from side to side, making it difficult to load and unload some boats. It’s not news county officials wanted to hear just a week from the scheduled ribbon cutting. Baldwin County Commissioner, Jeb Ball said finding a fix is a priority.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores town hall to focus on upcoming city projects

Meeting is set for April 19 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – With work started or completed on the objectives of the city of Gulf Shores’ Vision 2025 plan, officials are asking residents to attend a town hall meeting on April 19 to discuss ongoing projects outlined in the plan as well as upcoming construction projects. Officials will also begin preliminary discussions on the new plan, Vision 2035.
GULF SHORES, AL
City
Orange Beach, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
Orange Beach, AL
Government
County
Baldwin County, AL
OBA

Orange Beach announces holiday closure

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Orange Beach will observe Good Friday on April 15 and all non-essential offices will be closed. Trash and recycling routes will run on normal schedules and will not be affected. City offices and facilities will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, April 18.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores International Airport Control Tower Wins Award

Gulf Shores, Ala. -(OBA ) - The recently constructed Air Traffic Control Tower at Gulf Shores International Airport (JKA) has been awarded the General Aviation Project of the Year Award by the American Association of Airport Executives(AAAE). The award was presented at the AAAE Southeast Chapter’s Annual Conference in Memphis, TN, on Tuesday, April 12.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores planning improvements to Waterway West Boulevard

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – At the April 4 council work session, the Gulf Shores City Council will discuss a preliminary design contract worth about $22,500 for work on Waterway West Boulevard to realign the roadway and add other improvements. “Waterway West Boulevard is in need of...
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Annual Johnson Beach Remembrance Day set for May 7

Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce and Gulf Islands National Seashore staff announced that the annual Rosamond Johnson Beach Day celebration will take place at Johnson Beach in the Gulf Islands National Seashore at 10 a.m. May 7. After enlisting in the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman gives $500,000 to bring more artificial reefs to offshore Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A longtime artificial reef advocate has donated $500,000 dollars to add to the beauty of offshore Pensacola. Eileen Beard went before Escambia County commissioners to present the check. Beard is giving back to the waters of Northwest Florida, the artificial reefs and sea life. Thursday night, she...
PENSACOLA, FL
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
OBA

Foley awards bid to extend Juniper Street south, then west to 59

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley is moving forward with a road extension project that will connect one of its primary north-south arteries to State Route 59. At the April 18 council meeting, the city awarded a bid of $4.5 million to McElhenney Construction for the project extending Juniper Street south and then west to a connection to the state highway. Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood tabulated the bids on the project and will provide construction engineering and inspections services on the project for $245,000.
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach schools announce teacher job fair

Fair will be at the Event Center from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach City Schools will host a Teacher Hiring Fair on Wednesday, April 27th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center. Inquiries and resumes can be sent to jobs@orangebeachboe.org.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ADEM breaks ground on new field office in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management broke ground Friday on a new field office in Mobile. The field office will be located on South Broad Street near Duval Street. About 30 ADEM staff members currently work in two buildings and the new 15,000-square-foot facility will bring...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Plans announced for American Legion rebuilding project in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a spot along Mobile Bay that’s become a staple in Fairhope over the last 100 years. “It’s really a gathering place for our veterans. They do so much good work in the community,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. It’s a prime spot to catch sunsets, but the weather hasn’t always […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WSFA

Nation’s first graphite processing plant breaks ground in Alabama

KELLYTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A new plant that will process graphite, which is critical for electric vehicle batteries, broke ground in Coosa County Tuesday. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, along with other state and local leaders, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the plant, which is owned by Alabama Graphite Products, LLC, a subsidiary of Westwater Resources, Inc.
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

