Ramp concerns postpone new launch ribbon cutting

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley is moving forward with a road extension project that will connect one of its primary north-south arteries to State Route 59. At the April 18 council meeting, the city awarded a bid of $4.5 million to McElhenney Construction for the project extending Juniper Street south and then west to a connection to the state highway. Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood tabulated the bids on the project and will provide construction engineering and inspections services on the project for $245,000.

FOLEY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO