ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bold action needed to close the racial homeownership gap

By Symone Crawford
commonwealthmagazine.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPRIL 11, 2022, marked 100 days since I became the executive director of a nonprofit organization that has become near and dear to me. In 2004, my real estate agent suggested I take a first-time homebuyer class with the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance in Dorchester. I took her advice and it...

commonwealthmagazine.org

Comments / 6

chrisimbri
1d ago

Home ownership is not racial, no one can afford housing, and its going to get much worst if we dont stop companies like Tricon and invitation homes as well as other companies snatching up all the real estate

Reply
10
Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
AOL Corp

Housing: Mortgage rates exceed 5%, home sales drop

Mortgage rates jumped past the 5% threshold this week, the highest level since April 2010, continuing its stubborn climb as the spring selling season kicks off. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5.11%, up from 5% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac. Since the first week of March, rates have increased 1.35 basis points and are already a surprising 2 percentage points higher than the end of last year.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapan, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Society
Motley Fool

Homeowners Insurance Industry Predictions for 2022

Here are the trends that the homeowners insurance industry can expect to see for this year. Smart home devices can protect a home by detecting and preventing damage before it occurs. Insurance companies are investing in technology to significantly improve extreme weather forecasts, lowering the risk of financial losses. More...
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

“Canceling student debt is the quickest way to narrow the racial wealth gap”

On Tuesday, the Department of Education announced its plans to change a federal student loan system, making it easier for lower-income student loan borrowers to have their debt forgiven. This announcement comes after the Biden administration extended the pause on student loan payments through August 31. This latest initiative would cancel the debt of more than 40,000 government employees and would allow for nearly 3.6 million borrowers to receive three years of credit, at minimum, toward eventual debt forgiveness.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Maxine Waters
Person
Ayanna Pressley
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Poll Shows Massachusetts Residents Don’t Prioritize Climate Change Over Other Issues

BOSTON (CBS) — Crowds of people clamor for it at rallies and protests. A bipartisan array of local politicians support it. So it should be clear sledding ahead for sweeping action to deal with the effects of climate change here in Massachusetts. But is it? A new Boston Globe/MassINC poll sponsored by the Barr Foundation asked respondents to rank six issues in order of priority. Climate change came in sixth, well behind health care, education, jobs and the economy. “Climate’s still a very big deal to people, but if you ask them to compare it to some of other issues that are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

You Need to Wear a Mask When Entering These MA Buildings, It’s Required

We're seeing more and more throughout Massachusetts and the country, in general, a relaxation in mask mandates. However, hospitalizations are creeping up in parts of the country. Could the winds of change be in the air regarding mask mandates? Many folks have heard by now that several airlines don't require masks to be worn on airplanes. In addition, many buildings throughout Massachusetts have loosened up on mask requirements as well, but not everyone.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mortgage Insurance#Homeownership#Legislature#Real Estate Brokerage#Racism#Zillow#Softsecond
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts announces plan to waive up to $1.6 billion in non-fraudulent unemployment insurance overpayments

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s (R) administration announced on April 14 a plan to waive $1.6 billion in non-fraudulent unemployment insurance overpayment collections. The plan would offer waivers for some workers who claimed benefits during the pandemic but were asked to repay them because the state deemed them ineligible after the payment of benefits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Week

Housing: Will rising mortgage rates end the boom?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Surging mortgage rates are starting to test the resilience of "the gravity-defying pandemic housing boom," said Conor Dougherty and Jeanna Smialek in The New York Times. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage tipped beyond 5 percent last week for the first time since 2011, a nearly 2-percentage-point increase from where rates stood at the beginning of the year. "Open houses have thinned. Online searches for homes have dropped." And cancellations of new home constructions are inching up, concerning builders. "By any standard that prevailed before 2020, this would still be a hot real estate market." Most homes are still selling within a week of being listed, and prices remain at record highs — up 30 percent over the past two years. But as higher rates strain buyers' budgets, more home seekers may finally be exhausted.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Boston

‘The Good, The Bad And The Truth’: Understanding The Impact Of Marijuana

BOSTON (CBS) – Happy 4/20, the unofficial global marijuana celebration day. It’s been nearly three and a half years since the first recreational marijuana sale here in Massachusetts, almost eight years since the first medicinal purchase. And while more than $2 billion in revenue speaks to pot’s popularity, what do we really know about its impact on public health? “It’s important to understand the good, the bad and the truth,” says Dr. Staci Gruber, who directs the Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery program at Belmont’s McLean Hospital. Contrary to old-time propaganda like the 1936 movie “Reefer Madness,” which cast marijuana as “the burning...
BELMONT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

US mortgage rates soar to highest level in 11 years

Interest rates for 30-year mortgages in the United States have risen to the highest point in a decade, data shows.Statistics, published by the government-backed mortgage company Freddie Mac last week, revealed the average rate for low-risk, fixed-rate home purchase loans hit 5 per cent in the week ending 14th April.That was a steep increase from 4.2 per cent in March and 3.1 per cent at the end of last year, making for the highest average rate since February 2011. It came after the US inflation rate jumped to 8.5 per cent over the past twelve months, reaching its highest...
REAL ESTATE
BET

Renters Of Color Pay Higher Housing Fees, According To Zillow

In Zillow’s latest Consumer Housing Trends Report some startling numbers reveal how renters of color pay more in security deposits and applications fees than white applicants. The report states the average rental application is around $50, which can be a lot if applicants fill out more than one to...
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy