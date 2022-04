BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of Treasure Valley students filled the Idaho Statehouse steps on Friday to celebrate Earth Day and call for climate justice action. Organized by two youth-led environmental groups — the Idaho Climate Justice League and Youth Salmon Protectors — the rally featured teen speakers and an appearance from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. McLean was honored during the rally for her efforts to make Boise carbon-neutral by 2050.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO