Northhampton VA medical center faces uncertain future

The number of cases of COVID-19 continues a slow upward trend this week after bottoming out in the beginning of March. Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows 13,802 positive cases by test date last week — a 32% increase over the previous week’s 10,426 cases. Cases have risen steadily for five weeks in a row now. The state’s report also does not include many at-home tests that people are now using to test for the virus. During the week of March 6, cases by test date had dipped to a low of 4,246.

