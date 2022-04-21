Northhampton VA medical center faces uncertain future

COATESVILLE, PA — Jeffrey A. Beiler II, Director of the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center, released the following statement of the potential closure of the facility:. “You may be aware of the recommendation by the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission to replace Coatesville VAMC with a multi-specialty community-based...
FRAMINGHAM – For three consecutive days this week, MetroWest fire departments were told to divert ambulances from MetroWest Medical Center this week. Assistant Framingham Fire Chief John Schultz said the situation was “unusual” but “worrisome.”. An email sent to fire departments in MetroWest on April 20,...
MOUNTAIN HOME — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored five James H. Quillen VA Medical Center employees during a recent National HeRO Award ceremony for their contributions to Veteran Health Administration’s “Journey to High Reliability.”. James H. Quillen VA Medical Center’s Kara Burton, a speech language...
HINGHAM, Mass. — Inside a Hingham, Massachusetts garage, volunteers are packing up to 1,500 pounds of medical supplies, including bandages, scalpels and medicines of all kinds. The items are all bound for Europe, intended to deal with trauma on the ground inside Ukraine. "They are setting up advanced trauma...
While mask mandates are being lifted for public transportation and on planes, Dr. Richard Ellison is calling on people to remain cautious of COVID-19. “We are definitely seeing a marked increase in the number of cases, it has correlated with the spread of another variant,” the UMass Memorial Infectious Disease Specialist said Friday, “After the omicron and the BA one, we’re getting one called the BA.2 variant which is clearly spreading in Central Massachusetts.”
The number of cases of COVID-19 continues a slow upward trend this week after bottoming out in the beginning of March. Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows 13,802 positive cases by test date last week — a 32% increase over the previous week’s 10,426 cases. Cases have risen steadily for five weeks in a row now. The state’s report also does not include many at-home tests that people are now using to test for the virus. During the week of March 6, cases by test date had dipped to a low of 4,246.
COVENTRY, RI (WLNE) – All 180 employees in the Town of Coventry woke up Friday morning to find something was missing: a paycheck from their bank accounts. From dispatchers at the Coventry Police Department to Department of Public Works and Animal Control workers, all 7 of the Town’s departments went unpaid.
BOSTON — Dr. Emily Hyle, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, examines if Massachusetts wastewater data shows that this recent COVID-19 wave may be peaking. "I think it's probably a little early to say, although you can see from the wastewater that there's a little bit of...
Comments / 0