Although audiences didn’t see much of Vanessa Villela’s new beau, Nicholas Hardy, on Selling Sunset Season 5, the moments he was there for were very dramatic — from crying on lunch dates because he had to go back to the U.K. to crying again during his dramatic promise ring proposal in the Oppenheim group’s office. And he doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon: In January 2022, just a few months before the Season 5 premiere, Vanessa announced via Instagram that Nick swapped out her promise ring for an engagement ring. So, who is Vanessa’s new fiancé... and why is he so hard to find on the internet?

