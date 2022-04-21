ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hillsdale Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hillsdale, northeastern Defiance, northern Henry, Williams and Fulton Counties through 630 PM EDT At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Homer to Holiday City to 8 miles north of Paulding. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Fayette around 615 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Napoleon, Wauseon and Archbold. This includes Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 9 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grayson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GRAYSON COUNTY At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen with additional rainfall expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sherman, Denison, Whitesboro, Howe, Pottsboro, Collinsville, Gunter, Bells, Knollwood, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, Southmayd, Tioga, Sadler and Luella. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued later tonight. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. For Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Haskell, Latimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcalester... Wilburton Stigler... Hartshorne Krebs... Quinton Kiowa... Porum Savanna... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Whitefield... Alderson Kinta... Canadian Indianola... Ashland Blocker... Higgins - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
Vernon County, MO
Springfield, MO
Nevada, MO
Nevada State
Missouri State
Barton County, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brule, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brule; Gregory WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the evening.
BRULE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bryan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with additional showers moving through the area this evening.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Archer; Clay; Wichita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING The wind will continue to gradually dissipate through the evening and overnight, thus the advisory is being allowed to expire.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:56:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-24 16:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 4 pm IN THE AFTERNOON WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rain WHERE...Tutuila and Aunuu WHEN...Through 4 pm in the afternoon IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1256 AOAULI ASO SA APERILA 24 2022 ...UA IAI FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 4 I LE AOAULI NEI MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai timuga mamafa NOFOAGA...Tutuila ma Aunuu TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 4 i le aoauli nei AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleele ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Kalb; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Steuben, Noble, northeastern Whitley, western De Kalb and southeastern Lagrange Counties through 745 PM EDT At 717 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Albion, or 9 miles southwest of Kendallville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rome City around 725 PM EDT. Kendallville and Avilla around 730 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Auburn, Garrett and Waterloo. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 326 and 344. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The wind will continue to gradually dissipate through the evening and overnight, thus the advisory is being allowed to expire.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atoka; Carter; Coal; Cotton; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Johnston; Murray; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Grant, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING The wind will continue to gradually dissipate through the evening and overnight, thus the advisory is being allowed to expire.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and or freezing drizzle. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions after sundown as road surfaces cool and refreeze is possible.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, McHenry, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Gusty winds will continue to gradually diminish from west to east and additional accumulating snow is not expected.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and or freezing drizzle. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions after sundown as road surfaces cool and refreeze is possible.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND

