ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

American Airlines putting European route on hold at CLT

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — One of two nonstop flights to Germany that American Airlines operates from Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be temporarily suspended this summer. American’s daily flight...

www.wsoctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WCNC

No masks, more alcohol may lead to surge in airline travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines, after announcing it took a $1.6-billion loss in the first quarter of 2022, said it's expecting a big boost in travelers over the next few months. While sales were down 16% compared with the same quarter of 2019 for the travel giant, the hustle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Industry
Charlotte, NC
Business
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clt#Frankfurt Airport#European#Cbj#Cdc#Cox Media Group
country1037fm.com

Gastonia To Lose Its Only Chick-Fil-A

There are certain things that you can take to the bank you’ll NEVER hear: 1. Wow, that politician is being 100% honest 2. I bet no one will want to hire that Harvard graduate and 3. That Chick-Fil-A is going out of business. Seriously, Pizza Hut? Yes. Burger King? Yes. Chick-Fil-A? Are you blind? Drive by ANY of these places at mealtime and it appears as if $100 bills are being handed out first-come/first-served. So, when I read that one of these was indeed closing in Gastonia, I was beyond stunned. I mean, the only reason a Chick-Fil-A is EVER closed is when that day that ends in “y” is Sunday, right?
GASTONIA, NC
Deadline

ExxonMobil Takes Different Tack From Walt Disney Co. On Corporate Policy, Banning Affinity Group Flags

Click here to read the full article. Stepping into the ongoing debate over whether corporations should address political and social concerns outside their business silos, ExxonMobil has said it will prohibit corporate offices from flying the LGBTQ pride flag outside of their offices. Bloomberg reports that ExxonMobil has banned what it termed “external position flags,” including the rainbow-hued LGBTQ-rights flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. The move has caused several employees at the company’s headquarters to balk, saying they will not represent ExxonMobil at Houston’s annual Pride Parade in June. . “Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
WSOC Charlotte

Credit Karma opens $13M East Coast HQ in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Personal-finance company Credit Karma unveiled its new East Coast headquarters in Ballantyne this week. The 95,000-square-foot space at 13146 Ballantyne Corporate Place is part of a more than $13 million investment that will add 600 jobs here by 2026. Last year, Credit Karma was approved for about $21.5 million in state and local incentives. The average salary for the new jobs is $156,600.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crow Holdings Industrial planning spec building in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced that Crow Holdings Industrial is planning a 710,600 square foot speculative building in Salisbury, located just off Interstate 85 at Peeler Rd. near exit 71. The facility, called the Innovation Logistics Center, is expected to attract a manufacturing or distribution operation.
SALISBURY, NC
Travel + Leisure

The Massive Space Balloon Taking Passengers to Earth's Outer Atmosphere Now Has a Chic Space Lounge — See Inside

Get ready to launch your vacation plans into the stratosphere. Space Perspective, which describes itself as "Earth's leading luxury spaceflight experience company," recently revealed Spaceship Neptune's customizable Space Lounge interior. As Travel + Leisure previously reported, Spaceship Neptune is actually a massive balloon, about the size of a football stadium,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WBTV

Security robot named ‘Parker’ spotted rolling around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An unusual addition in Uptown Charlotte is turning heads. A 5-foot-3, 400-pound security robot was spotted rolling around South Tryon Street on Thursday right outside the Ally Center. The robots have already been rolling around in some other cities, too. Named Parker, it’s a camera-equipped security...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy