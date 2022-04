BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project Sunday night, April 24, to upgrade guardrails on three interchange ramps along I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) in Baltimore County. The overnight work is expected to be completed by May 2. The three ramps are part of an MDOT SHA $3.2 million areawide contract to upgrade traffic barriers in … Continue reading "SHA to upgrade guardrails along three I-695 interchange ramps" The post SHA to upgrade guardrails along three I-695 interchange ramps appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO