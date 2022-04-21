ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion attending Met Gala 2022 in Moschino

By Eileen Reslen
Hot girl gala.

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion will be attending the 2022 Met Gala, Page Six Style can exclusively confirm.

Multiple sources tell us the “Savage” singer, 27, will be wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott. However, the details of her custom outfit have not been disclosed.

The theme this year is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” — following last year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — and the dress code calls for “gilded glamour,” according to Vogue .

Megan walked the long carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the first time in 2021 , wearing a baby pink, crystal-sprinkled Coach gown.

The Met Gala is held every year on the first Monday in May, and is considered one of fashion’s biggest nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Swp8u_0fGDKDzg00
Megan blows a kiss while on the Met Gala carpet in 2021.
Getty Images

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been named as this year’s hosts .

Katy Perry, who has collaborated with Scott, 46, on over-the-top looks for the fête over the years, recently told Page Six Style she is going to to “play a whole different card” this time.

“Maybe I’ll just come in a suit of armor or something,” the “Dark Horse” singer, 37, joked.

“Maybe I’m not even going , because I’m going to send someone the armor and they’re just going to pretend to be me!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZmXZ_0fGDKDzg00
Perry is famous for her over-the-top Met Gala getups, having dressed up as a Moschino-clad chandelier and a cheeseburger in 2019 and donned a dramatic red Maison Margiela Artisanal look in 2017.
FilmMagic; WireImage; Getty Images

Scott revealed in 2019 that Perry began working with him after she confessed she was a huge fan of the American fashion designer.

“She came up to me at a fan event before her first album came out and told me she loved my work and that she hoped to wear my clothes one day,” he exclusively told Page Six Style.

He added of their work together, “Katy so genuinely speaks my language, not only on a visual and creative level, but on a human level. She really is someone I admire as a friend, as an artist, as a performer and as a human.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HZlh_0fGDKDzg00
Megan posed in Moschino on Instagram earlier this week.
theestallion/Instagram

Scott has transformed Perry into everything from a cheeseburger to a fully functioning chandelier for the Met Gala, and has also created over-the-top Met looks for the likes of Madonna, Cardi B, Gwen Stefani and Kacey Musgraves in the past.

Time will tell if Megan takes the same eccentric route.

